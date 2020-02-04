FC Halifax Town: Special golf day to be held in memory of former Town player Jordan Sinnott.

A fundraising golf day has been arranged in memory of former FC Halifax Town player Jordan Sinnott.

The 'Swing for Sinbad' event will be held at Willow Valley Golf Club in Brighouse and has been arranged by FC Halifax Town, the current squad and the promotion-winning 2016-17 squad that Sinnott was a part of at The Shay.

Sinnott scored 10 goals in 44 appearances for Halifax that season, and also played for Altrincham, Bury, Chesterfield, Alfreton and Matlock.

He died aged 25 on January 25 when he was attacked during a night out. Since then, an appeal for football clubs to send 'Sinnott 25' shirts to be donated to charity has seen teams across the country and beyond respond to the cause.

FC Halifax Town say Sinnott loved golf so they felt the 'Swing for Sinbad' event was an appropriate gesture, and that all money raised will go to Jordan’s girlfriend and family.

The cost is £50 per person, which includes course fees and food, while there will also be prizes and a raffle. For more information call 07967 949777 or 07718 289221.