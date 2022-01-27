FC Halifax Town: "Stick to our plan, and we'll be fine," says Shaymen boss Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen go into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, thanks to two out-of-sorts displays in 1-0 defeats to Maidenhead and Boreham Wood.

They have left Halifax third in the National League, one point off top spot but having played more games than any of the other teams in the top six.

"Every team has a bump, this would seem to be ours at the moment, and the quicker we come out of it, the better," said Wild.

"We just need to keep doing the things we're doing, don't change anything, just keep doing what we're doing, keep working the ball into their (penalty) area, cut out the mistakes for the two goals we've conceded this week, and we'll be fine.

"Keep doing what we've been doing all season, stick to our plan, and we'll be fine.

"It's not 'oh my god' is it. Both games we've completely dominated the football, we just need to get over the line."

Town's two defeats over the past week have been confounded by a sudden rush of injuries and illness, potentially depriving them of midfielders Kian Spence and Kieran Green for a fortnight and over a month respectively.

"It's a tough one to take," Wild said on Green's injury. "He's been excellent for us this season, but it's now an opportunity for somebody else, and we move on. That's why we have a squad."

When asked whether he felt his team missed Green and Spence in midfield on Tuesday night, Wild said: "No, that's ridiculous, we have a squad for a reason. I've got some really good players here and our squad's more than capable.

"The last two games, we haven't been run all over, they've been nip and tuck.

"We've had a lot go for us this season, and unfortunately, the last two haven't gone for us. That's football."

Captain Niall Maher is a doubt for Saturday's game having been forced off at half-time.

"Same as Greeny, his ankle, rolled ankle, so we'll see the extent of that over the next couple of days," said Wild, although the Town boss said he could have Jordan Slew back available at the weekend.

Wild said striker Matty Stenson also has a injury problem.

"He's pulled out of training with a sore knee, so we just need to manage that right and make sure we get him back whenever we can," he said.

Dagenham and Redbridge have won six of their last nine games and are five points behind The Shaymen in seventh place.

"A tough place to go, another tough game for us," Wild said.

"These are the challenges that are going to get thrown at us in this league and we've got to find a way to overcome those challenges."

"We'll try our best and we'll see if we can come out on the right side of it."