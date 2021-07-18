FC Halifax Town: Striker Hyde leaves Shaymen for Wrexham

FC Halifax Town v Woking, The Shay, Tuesday, April 27. Photo: Marcus Branston. Jake Hyde

Hyde had one year left on his two year contract at The Shay, and his departure is another blow for Halifax coming two days after centre-back Neill Byrne also left the club for an undisclosed fee, joining League Two side Hartlepool.

Hyde, 31, joined Town last summer from Woking and was top scorer last season with 12 goals in 27 league games.