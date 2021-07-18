FC Halifax Town: Striker Hyde leaves Shaymen for Wrexham
FC Halifax Town striker Jake Hyde has left the club to join fellow National League side Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 7:00 pm
Hyde had one year left on his two year contract at The Shay, and his departure is another blow for Halifax coming two days after centre-back Neill Byrne also left the club for an undisclosed fee, joining League Two side Hartlepool.
Hyde, 31, joined Town last summer from Woking and was top scorer last season with 12 goals in 27 league games.
Jamie Allen, Billy Waters and Matty Stenson are the only senior forwards now at Halifax, although Stenson is not expected back from his long-term injury until later in the year.