FC Halifax Town: Striker leaves Shaymen to join Maidstone

FC Halifax Town striker Jonathan Edwards has left the club to join Maidstone for an undisclosed fee.

Edwards, 22, joined Halifax on a two-year deal after being released by Hull, and scored on his debut in the 2-0 win at Braintree on the opening day of last season.

But he struggled to make an impact on the pitch, scoring only three goals in 41 appearances.

He joins a Maidstone side that were relegated from the National League last season.

Edwards’ departure leaves The Shaymen with 10 contracted players for the upcoming season.