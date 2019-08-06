FC Halifax Town: Striker McAlinden joins Shaymen

FC Halifax Town have signed former Wolves, Fleetwood and Exeter striker Liam McAlinden.

The 25-year-old left Cheltenham this summer by mutual consent halfway through a two-year contract, having failed to score in eight appearances with them last season.

McAlinden started his career at Wolves, making his debut in April 2013 and scoring twice in 19 games.

He had loan spells at Shrewsbury twice, Fleetwood twice and Crawley while at Wolves and then notched 11 goals over two campaigns with Exeter in League Two between 2016 and 2018.

He had loan spells at Brackley and Kidderminster last season before being placed on the transfer list by Cheltenham at the end of last season, and was on trial with Walsall earlier this summer.

He is Town's ninth new signing of the summer after Will Appleyard, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Liam Nolan, Jack Earing, Jeff King, Danny Williams, Jamie Allen and Tobi Sho-Silva.