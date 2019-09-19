FC Halifax Town: Striker Southwell could be in contention for Saturday, says Wild

Town boss Pete Wild says striker Dayle Southwell could return to the squad on Saturday after taking part in a practice game this week.

Southwell has not played for the first-team since limping out of the 1-0 win at Maidstone on February 19.

Wild said there was an informal match on Tuesday involving first-team players and members of the youth team.

“It was a really useful exercise,” he said. “We tried a couple of different things, it was really productive, and really important for the likes of josh Macdonald, Jacob Hanson, Dayle Southwell, Jack Earing, Will Appleyard, who have probably not had the minutes they would warrant, to get some proper minutes in.”

On Southwell, Wild said: “Dayle played 60 minutes and looked sharp, so he comes into contention for the bench on Saturday.

“He’s sharp, strong, he looks a threat, certainly scores goals, knows where the net is, and it’s like having a new player.

“I’m really looking forward to having him in and around it, and if he makes the squad then fantastic.”

On his squad, Wild confirmed he is not looking for any further additions following last week’s signing of midfielder Charlie Cooper.

“There’ll be no more adding to the squad now,” he said. “We’ve got what we’ve got, the budget is what it is.

“We’ll have injured players back very soon, so we’ll be at full strength again, and we’re looking forward to cracking on towards the next few months, and let’s see how they go.

“If we feel we need to chop and change then we’ll do so. But the squad is what it is now and I feel we’ve got a really competitive squad.

“We’ve had a couple of injuries but I want a small squad so everyone’s got a realistic chance of being in and around it to play.

“I’m happy with what we’ve got, and we’ve got more than enough numbers.”