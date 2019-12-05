FC Halifax Town: Striker Southwell heads out on loan

FC Halifax Town forward Dayle Southwell has joined former club Boston United on loan for a month.

Southwell has made eight appearances this season having come back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury.

He scored eight goals in 39 games for the club last season.

Southwell netted 28 goals in 39 league starts for Boston between 2014 and 2016.

On the departure of Southwell to the National League North side, Halifax boss Pete Wild said: “Hopefully he’ll start hitting the back of the net again, start getting back to where he was, and it’ll be reviewed in January when he comes back.”