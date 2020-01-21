FC Halifax Town: Striker Southwell leaves Shaymen

Striker Dayle Southwell has left FC Halifax Town to join National League North leaders Kings Lynn Town on a permanent deal.

Southwell joined Town from Guiseley in June 2018 on a two-year contract and scored eight goals in 39 games before his first season was ended by an injury he sustained in the 1-0 win at Maidstone in February last year.

He only returned to first-team action in the 4-2 win over Barnet in September, but failed to find the net this term at Halifax, or during a loan spell at former club Boston United.