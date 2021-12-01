FC Halifax Town: Striker Stenson scores on Tamworth debut after joining on a month's loan

Matty Stenson. Photo: Marcus Branston

Stenson has worked his way back from over a year out of action, having suffered a serious injury on his Halifax debut in November 2020.

Having already recovered from a hamstring injury during pre-season, the forward's debut against Wealdstone at The Shay, on November 10 last year, which ended after just 16 minutes when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, suffered a grade two tear on his medial cruciate ligament and tore his meniscus.

But he has battled his way back to fitness and will now aim to build up his match sharpness on loan at Tamworth, who are in the Southern League Premier Central.