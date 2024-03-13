Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community groups can nominate a building or piece of land that is important for the social well-being of the area for inclusion on the local authority's list of assets of community value and bid for it if it comes up for sale.

Items are usually listed for a period of five years.

In a statement, the FC Halifax Town Supporters Club committee said: "We are delighted to receive the news that their application to protect The Shay stadium as an asset of community value has been granted helping to keep professional sport at the ground for years to come.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The committee and supporters alike have always had concerns that the Shay site is a potential attractive proposition for developers and with the uncertainty of the recent council decision to dispose of the Shay we felt it only correct to renew this on behalf of the community.

"Although the ACV does not protect the Shay from disposal totally it does give the wider community a say in its future."