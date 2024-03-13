FC Halifax Town Supporters Club make successful bid to have The Shay listed as an asset of community value
Community groups can nominate a building or piece of land that is important for the social well-being of the area for inclusion on the local authority's list of assets of community value and bid for it if it comes up for sale.
Items are usually listed for a period of five years.
In a statement, the FC Halifax Town Supporters Club committee said: "We are delighted to receive the news that their application to protect The Shay stadium as an asset of community value has been granted helping to keep professional sport at the ground for years to come.
"The committee and supporters alike have always had concerns that the Shay site is a potential attractive proposition for developers and with the uncertainty of the recent council decision to dispose of the Shay we felt it only correct to renew this on behalf of the community.
"Although the ACV does not protect the Shay from disposal totally it does give the wider community a say in its future."
Calderdale Council announced earlier this year that they intended to dispose of The Shay and hand over the running of the stadium to another party, which they would like to be the two teams who play there, FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers.