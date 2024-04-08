Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cost is £50 per adult or £40 for season ticket holders.

The event includes entry to the game and pre match dining.

Contact any committee member or email [email protected] to book.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

The supporters club is also holding a football quiz at the Flying Dutchman, Boothtown (HX3 6HG) on Wednesday, April 17.

Join quiz master Dave Crossley for a supporter's quiz night starting at 8pm. Teams of four are recommended, and the cost is £3 a person with a cash first prize.