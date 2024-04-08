FC Halifax Town Supporters Club's upcoming events

FC Halifax Town’s Supporters Club has rearranged their dining package for the Ebbsfleet match on Tuesday, April 16.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:46 BST
The cost is £50 per adult or £40 for season ticket holders.

The event includes entry to the game and pre match dining.

Contact any committee member or email [email protected] to book.

The supporters club is also holding a football quiz at the Flying Dutchman, Boothtown (HX3 6HG) on Wednesday, April 17.

Join quiz master Dave Crossley for a supporter's quiz night starting at 8pm. Teams of four are recommended, and the cost is £3 a person with a cash first prize.

Contact [email protected] to indicate if you are interested in attending this annual fun night. Teams can be made up on the night or individuals/pairs can go it alone.

