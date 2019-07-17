FC Halifax Town: The foundations are in place for progress, says former Town boss Fullarton

Former FC Halifax Town boss Jamie Fullarton says he delivered what was asked of him after stepping down as manager.

Fullarton left the job on Monday after 17 months in charge, and says he felt he did all he could in the job.

Having steered The Shaymen away from the threat of relegation during the 2017-18 season, the Scot then guided Town to 15th in the National League last season.

On his decision to leave, he said: “After careful consideration based on the remit set when I joined the club, I feel that I have delivered what was asked of me as manager, putting the foundation in place that provides a platform for the club to progress in the direction they wish to.

“I felt I had done all I could and therefore I felt it was better to act upon it now.

“By making the decision now it gives the new manager the opportunity to shape the squad for the coming season by adding his type of players with a considerable percentage of the playing budget still available to spend.

“Combine this with the core group of players retained from last season that achieved the fourth best defensive record in the division and the quality of player already added this summer it provides the new manager a fair opportunity to be successful.”

Fullarton says his time at Halifax has been a worthwhile learning experience and that he achieved the goals set for him.

“When I joined the club, the remit was: maintain league status: manage the transition from part time to full time, designing and delivering a training programme that maximised the resources available: and progress on the pitch from the previous two seasons in the National League,” he said.

“Having discussed and reviewed this only recently with the chairman, we agreed that I have delivered what he asked of me and all achieved on a bottom four or five budget, allied with the added benefit of recruiting and developing some young talent like Jacob Hanson, Cameron King and Jack Earing, who, if managed correctly and their development continued, will become valuable assets for the football club.”

Fullarton says he has a strong relationship with Town chairman David Bosomworth.

“I have the utmost respect for the chairman, as I did when I joined the club, and it’s the same when I left, we shook hands and wished each other good luck for the future.

“I was brought into the club to drive change which meant, whilst respecting the constraints and boundaries, I had to constantly push to try and help us be better to achieve what the long standing supporters yearn for.

“My personality and strong character made our relationship more open and transparent as we worked together to be as successful as possible within the constraints.”

When asked about criticism from some Town supporters at times about the team’s style of play under him, Fullarton said: “The challenge for any club with a bottom quarter budget and small squad is avoiding injury and having their best players on the pitch for as many games as possible.

“Any time we had a fully fit squad, the players proved they were as good as any team in the league and able to compete, which produced both results and performances. Only two defeats out of 14 games against the top seven demonstrates this.

“But when this wasn’t the case then results and performances were impacted. But this was never due to lack of attitude or application of the players who went to the limits every time they played for the club.”

Fullarton added: “I have a real sense of achievement and a feeling of pride having managed FC Halifax Town. When you are set targets or goals in any job that you exceed in the eyes of your boss or employer, it can only but generate such feelings.

“The objective of a manager during his tenure is to try and improve the club in all areas, and whilst the fans, the life blood of any club, see the snapshot of the games on a Saturday, the recognition and acknowledgement of the chairman regarding the improvement both on and off the pitch within the constraints that we worked within, provides that sense of pride I talk about, that I have been able to contribute to the progression of this football club and there should be a real sense of optimism from the fans for the coming season.

“I wish everyone involved at the club the best of luck as they strive to reward the fans for their support, by gaining results playing in a way that fuels that support that can make the difference.”