FC Halifax Town: "The players give us everything they've got every week, it's all about the players," says Shaymen boss Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax' s 1-0 win over Grimsby on Tuesday night put them four points clear at the top of the table, with second-placed Chesterfield having three games in hand.

And Wild says the players, and the strong bond between them, has been the key factor in their rise to the summit.

"Because the players give us everything they've got every week, it's all about the players," Wild said when asked what had been the most important factor in Town's season so far.

"The players have been unbelievable.

"We can put plans together, we can do our analysis, our homework, we can explain how to exploit teams, but if they don't go out and deliver then you've no chance.

"Good teams have good dressing rooms and we've got a phenomenal dressing room here."

Wild added: "We're over two points a game, so that's all I'm concentrating on at the moment.

"It's a good return, we've just got to keep going."

The Town boss said his team's points total so far had surpassed his expectations.

"Of course it has. You look at it and go 'well, we if could get that out of that game and that out of that game it'd be great', so when you get more out of it, of course.

"But again, there's a long way to go.

"Fans must think I'm the one that pours water on things all the time but let's just keep going, keep enjoying the rollercoaster.

"We're only 23 games in. There's some big teams that are on the coat tails, waiting for us to slip up, we're waiting for them to slip up, so let's just keep getting points on the board.