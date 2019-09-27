FC Halifax Town: The pressure is on Dover, says Wild ahead of screen test

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says all the pressure is on Dover ahead of their televised clash on the south coast on Saturday.

The Shaymen go into the game in second place but with three defeats from their last four games, including Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss at home to Harrogate.

Dover, who are fifth, are aiming for a hat-trick of wins in the match, which will be screened live on BT Sport at 5.20pm.

“All the pressure’s on Dover,” Wild said, “they’ve won two of their last three, both away games.

“So they’ll want to come home now and show their fans why they’ve been so good on the road.

“They’re at home, on the telly, all the pressure’s on them, we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing, and go and express ourselves in the way we know how.”

Dover registered an impressive 2-1 win at Maidenhead on Tuesday to follow-up their 2-0 victory at Hartlepool last Saturday.

“We’ve got to go down there and have more of the same, stop their threats but more importantly make sure we’re better with the ball and better at what we do,” said Wild.

“From what I’ve seen of them they’re pretty direct, and they get the ball forward early and pick up second balls.

“We know what to expect, but we’ve got to, one, deal with it, and two, then exploit their weaknesses.”

Wild says the fact the game is on national television has little relevance for him.

“It’s a killer for us being a later kick-off, but it has no bearing being on the telly,” he said.

“It’s more important that we do what we do, and if we do what we do we’ve always got a chance.”

Captain Matty Brown, ex-Dover winger Jamie Allen and midfielder Niall Maher, who is back in full training, are all rated as 50-50 by the Town boss to return following injury.

Playmaker Cameron King again impressed coming off the bench against Harrogate.

“What you ask the subs to do, when you come off the bench, is affect the game, and he’s certainly done that in the last two games,” Wild said.

“Now I need to have a think with Chris (Millington) around what we do with him for Saturday.

When asked whether King was pushing for a start, the Town boss said: “I’m sure five or six of them are pushing for a start after that (Harrogate). I’ll have to have a real good think about it, look back at Tuesday’s game, look at Dover and then decide the way forward.”