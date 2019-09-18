FC Halifax Town: “The team that wins the league will probably lose eight to 10 games” says boss Wild

Town boss Pete Wild says the competitiveness of the National League has come as no surprise to him.

Town sit third in the division with seven wins from 11 games, and two points adrift of table-toppers Woking.

No side has won more than seven of their league matches so far, while no team has staked a claim to say they will be the dominant force in the division.

“It’s exactly what I thought it would be,” said the Town boss, who managed Oldham in the division above last season. “I still maintain there’s no difference between the National League and League Two, apart from maybe two or three teams.

“What you’ll find this year is the team that wins the National League will probably lose eight to 10 games because of how competitive the league is.

“Everybody keeps beating everybody and nobody can is running away with it after 11 games.

“I didn’t think they would, don’t get me wrong, but nobody’s stuck their head above the parapet and gone ‘we’re the best team in the league’.

“I think it’s going to be an absolute grind for everybody this year and it’s the team that can find the most consistency that will end up winning it, and not the best team.”

When asked whether his expectations for the season had changed given Halifax’s impressive start to the season, Wild said: “I’m completely the same, I’d like to be a top half team. The longer you stay in the top half of the league, you see where that takes you.

“That’s what we’ll be aiming for, to try and stay in and around the top half for as long as possible, and if we do so, you never know what will happen.”

