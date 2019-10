FC Halifax Town have announced the ticket prices for their FA Cup clash with Harrogate at The Shay next Saturday.

Tickets will cost £15 for adults, £8 for fans aged 17 and under, and £3 for under 12's.

In the event of a draw, the match will be replayed on Tuesday, October 22 at 7.45pm. Ticket prices for that game would be £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for under 18's.

Tickets will be cash only on the turnstiles – no advance sales for this fixture.