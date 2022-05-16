FC Halifax Town to hold open evening for youth team at The Shay

FC Halifax Town

The open evening is for players in the under 16/17 age groups (school year 11/12) and starts at 6pm.

It will provide the opportunity to find out further information about the club's youth team scholarship, ask questions, meet staff, see facilities and trial for the team.

Successful players will be offered a two-year scholarship with FC Halifax Town's youth or shadow squads and will combine studying with full time professional football training.

The programme includes:

Technical/tactical training: 8-10 hours of weekly training delivered by a team of four coaches all qualified to UEFA B or above, covering team training, technical sessions and position specific sessions.

Strength and conditioning: Four hours of weekly training aimed at developing specific aspects of player movement and physical performance.

Competition: participation in the FA Youth Cup, the National League Academy League and the National League Alliance League.

Facilities: medical support and staffing: the club operate in a professional environment with excellent facilities and highly qualified staff dedicated to giving scholars every chance to succeed.

Education - Option A: BTEC Level 2 or 3 Sport. A fully recognised qualification for UCAS applications leading to university.

Option B: The Trade Academy, this pathway offers players the opportunity to learn a trade (a number of trade options are available) whilst following the football programme.

Status and pathway: Halifax is a fully recognised National League Academy and provide a pathway for talented players to progress towards the FC Halifax Town first team.

The club's youth team programme is developing a strong reputation for its professionalism and player development, most notably; Carl Rushworth (England U20 & Brighton FC) and Jay Benn (FC Halifax Town first team).