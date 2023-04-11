Players or parents interested in finding out further information about the youth team and shadow team programme can register their attendance by clicking here to complete the form.

The open evening will provide the opportunity to find out further information about the youth team scholarship, ask questions, meet staff, see the facilities and trial for the team. Following the open evening players will be invited back to attend trial sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful players will be offered a two-year scholarship with FC Halifax Town Youth Team or Shadow Squads ran in partnership with Calderdale College and will combine studying with full time professional football training. In summary the programme includes:

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

Technical/tactical training: 8-10 hours of weekly training delivered by a team of 4 coaches all qualified to UEFA B or above, covering team training, technical sessions and position specific sessions.

Strength & conditioning: 4 hours of weekly training aimed at developing specific aspects of player movement and physical performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competition: participation in the FA Youth Cup, the National League Academy League and the National League Alliance League.

Facilities, medical support and staffing: the programme operates in a professional environment with excellent facilities and highly qualified staff dedicated to giving scholars every chance to succeed.

Education:

OPTION A: BTEC/NCFE Level 2 or 3 Sport. A fully recognised qualification for UCAS applications leading to university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OPTION B: The Trade Academy, this pathway offers players the opportunity to learn a trade (a number of trade options are available) whilst following the football programme.

Status & pathway: it is a fully recognised National League Academy and provides a pathway for talented players to progress towards the FC Halifax Town first team.