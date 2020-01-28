FC Halifax Town to pay tribute to former midfielder Jordan Sinnott

Tributes will be paid to Jordan Sinnott at the FC Halifax Town v Dover game at The Shay tonight (Tuesday).

A one minute’s silence will be held before the game, and then at the 25th minute mark, a minute’s applause will take place in the ground.

Sinnott, who was part of the promotion-winning side at The Shay under Billy Heath in 2016-17, died on Saturday aged 25 after being attacked on a night out.

An idea by his family to collect donated football shirts with ‘Sinnott 25’ on the back has had an amazing response, with nearly every professional team in England and Scotland donating a shirt, plus plenty of amateur and junior sides, which will then be donated to the charity Sport Relief.