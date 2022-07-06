FC Halifax Town to start 2022-23 National League season away to Barnet

Town's first home game of the season will be a week later when they host Torquay.

They are then at home to Southend on Tuesday, August 16 and away to Wealdstone on Saturday, August 20, rounding the opening month off with a Bank Holiday double-header at home to Notts County and away to Scunthorpe.

Halifax will be away to Altrincham on Boxing Day and at home to The Robins on New Year's Day.

Town then finish the season at home to Eastleigh on Saturday, April 29.

Here are the fixtures in full:

Sat Aug 6 Barnet A

Sat Aug 13 Torquay United H

Tue Aug 16 Southend United H

Sat Aug 20 Wealdstone A

Sat Aug 27 Notts County H

Mon Aug 29 Scunthorpe United A

Sat Sep 3 Maidenhead United A

Sat Sep 10 Dorking Wanderers H

Tue Sep 13 Gateshead H

Sat Sep 17 Aldershot Town A (FA Cup 2Q)

Sat Sep 24 Eastleigh A

Sat Oct 1 Woking H (FA Cup 3Q)

Tue Oct 4 York City H

Sat Oct 8 Maidstone United A

Sat Oct 15 FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 22 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Tue Oct 25 Wrexham A

Sat Oct 29 Oldham Athletic H

Sat Nov 5 FA Cup 1

Tue Nov 8 Solihull Moors A

Sat Nov 12 Bromley A

Sat Nov 19 Boreham Wood H (FA Trophy 2)

Sat Nov 26 Yeovil Town A (FA Cup 2)

Sat Dec 3 Chesterfield H

Sat Dec 10 Barnet H

Tue Dec 13 Southend United A

Sat Dec 17 FA Trophy 3

Mon Dec 26 Altrincham A

Sun Jan 1 Altrincham H

Sat Jan 7 Torquay United A (FA Cup 3)

Sat Jan 14 FA Trophy 4

Sat Jan 21 Wealdstone H

Tue Jan 24 Scunthorpe United H

Sat Jan 28 Notts County A

Sat Feb 4 Oldham Athletic A

Sat Feb 11 Bromley H (FA Trophy 5)

Sat Feb 18 Boreham Wood A

Tue Feb 21 Solihull Moors H

Sat Feb 25 Maidenhead United H

Sat Mar 4 Dorking Wanderers A (FA Trophy 6)

Tue Mar 7 Gateshead A

Sat Mar 11 Aldershot Town H

Sat Mar 18 Yeovil Town H

Sat Mar 25 Chesterfield A

Sat Apr 1 Woking A (FA Trophy Semi-Final)

Fri Apr 7 Wrexham H

Mon Apr 10 York City A

Sat Apr 15 Maidstone United H

Sat Apr 22 Dagenham & Redbridge A

Sat Apr 29 Eastleigh H