FC Halifax Town will visit Scunthorpe for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 27.

Like Halifax , Scunthorpe were knocked out of the play-offs in the National League North last season.

It is the fourth friendly Halifax have announced, with Town also playing at Hyde on Tuesday, July 9, Alvechurch on Saturday, July 20 and Ashton United on Tuesday, July 30, with their final warm-up game set to be played on Saturday, August 3, a week before the start of the new campaign.