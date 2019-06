Former FC Halifax Town player Ben Tomlinson has been reunited with his ex-boss Billy Heath at Alfreton.

Tomlinson, 29, was released by The Shaymen at the end of last season after two years with the club.

He joined Alfreton from Macclesfield at the start of the 2012-13 season, scoring 14 goals in 39 games.

Alfreton, who also have former Shaymen Josh Wilde, Nathan Hotte, Richard Peniket and David Lynch among their ranks, finished 15th in the Conference North last season under Heath.