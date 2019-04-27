FC Halifax Town: Two more of next season's opponents are decided

Yeovil Town and Stockport County will face FC Halifax Town in the National League next season.

Yeovil's relegation from League Two was confirmed after they drew 2-2 at Northampton, bringing to an end their 16-year stay in the Football League.

Stockport won the National League North thanks to a 3-0 win at Nuneaton, ending their six-year spell in the division.

Torquay United have already confirmed their place in the fifth tier for next season by winning the National League South.

A further team each from the North and South will also be promoted through the play-offs, while either Macclesfield or Notts County will also be relegated from League Two, but Macclesfield will survive if they beat Cambridge at home next Saturday.

Halifax won't be playing Leyton Orient in the league next season after they drew 0-0 with Braintree to clinch the title.