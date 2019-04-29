FC Halifax Town: Unique achievement for Shaymen's veteran centre-back

Only one outfield player played every minute of every National League game for their club this season - FC Halifax Town's Nathan Clarke.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a magnificent campaign for The Shaymen having joined them last summer from Grimsby Town.

The centre-back, whose contract expires this summer, has displayed bravery, awareness and leadership in abundance as part of Town's back-line, and formed a watertight partnership with Halifax captain Matty Brown.

The Shay is the latest stop in Halifax-born Clarke's career, which has also included spells at Huddersfield, Bradford, Coventry and Leyton Orient.