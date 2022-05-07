FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Aldershot at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 1:08 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the action as it happens throughout the afternoon for Town's final home league game of the season. There will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 13:26

Town team

The two big questions for PW are presumably going to be whether Niall Maher is fit enough to return, in which case he’ll probably replace Pierce Bird, and whether to start with Matty Stenson or Harvey Gilmour. I’d imagine Gilmour may start, but we’ll have to see on Maher’s fitness.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 13:24

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 13:23

Thoughts

There’ll definitely be one eye on Solihull v Dagenham today - entirely possible that The Daggers could take points off Solihull, in which case a Town win would guarantee a top three finish, and what an incredible achievement that would be. Certainly difficult to see anything other than a Town win - famous last words I know - here against an Aldershot side with nothing to play for.

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 13:12

Today’s National League fixtures

Torquay United v Chesterfield

Bromley v Dover Athletic

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot Town

Grimsby Town v Maidenhead United

Notts County v Altrincham

Solihull Moors v Dagenham & Redbridge

Wealdstone v King's Lynn Town

Weymouth v Barnet

Woking v Eastleigh

Yeovil Town v Boreham Wood

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 13:11

Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 13:06

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Town’s final home league game of the season against Aldershot - a Halifax win and a Solihull draw or defeat and The Shaymen will seal a top three place. Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the afternoon.

