We'll bring you all the action as it happens throughout the afternoon for Town's final home league game of the season. There will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 13:26
Town team
The two big questions for PW are presumably going to be whether Niall Maher is fit enough to return, in which case he’ll probably replace Pierce Bird, and whether to start with Matty Stenson or Harvey Gilmour. I’d imagine Gilmour may start, but we’ll have to see on Maher’s fitness.
Thoughts
There’ll definitely be one eye on Solihull v Dagenham today - entirely possible that The Daggers could take points off Solihull, in which case a Town win would guarantee a top three finish, and what an incredible achievement that would be. Certainly difficult to see anything other than a Town win - famous last words I know - here against an Aldershot side with nothing to play for.
Hello and welcome to Town’s final home league game of the season against Aldershot - a Halifax win and a Solihull draw or defeat and The Shaymen will seal a top three place. Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the afternoon.