News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
7 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
10 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
12 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
13 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
13 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
Live

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:47 BST
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE

Show new updates

48

Shot blocked by Golden beforea follow up shot is way wide from the visitors

46

A big second-half is underway

Town 0-0 Aldershot

HT

Town 0-0 Aldershot

A very 0-0 game so far. Town have been the dominant side but Aldershot have come closest to scoring.

45

2 min added

44

Town have controlled the game but Aldershot have come closest to scoring

43

Shot from Frost by 20 yards curls just over the bar

43

Goal kick by Johnson straight out of play

42

Town have seen plenty of the ball this half, just haven’t done enough with it

40

Cross from the left by Capello cleared before J Senior dives in on Barnham on halfway. Wins the ball but it was dangerous and uncontrolled. He’s booked

40

Shot from range by Rowe saved by Johnson

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
FC Halifax TownNational League