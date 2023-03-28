Live
FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:47 BST
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Town 0-0 Aldershot
A very 0-0 game so far. Town have been the dominant side but Aldershot have come closest to scoring.
Cross from the left by Capello cleared before J Senior dives in on Barnham on halfway. Wins the ball but it was dangerous and uncontrolled. He’s booked
