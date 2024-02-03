News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot from The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:05 GMT
Chris Millington
Chris Millington

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Show new updates
14:47 GMT

Scorers this season

Halifax: Alli (7) Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (3), Cooke (2), Cosgrave (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter, Stott

Aldershot; Tolaj (18), Stokes (16), Barham (14), Harries (5), Mnoga (3), Thomas (3), Glover (2), Rowe (2), Jones (2), Frost (2), Scott, Bray, Harries

14:44 GMT

Highlights from Aldershot's last game - a 3-3 draw at Wealdstone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcP5nK7Ytlg

14:44 GMT

Form guide

Halifax: Altrincham (a) W 2-1, Altrincham (h) D 0-0, Southend (a) L 3-0, Fylde (a) D 2-2, Wealdstone (a) L 2-0

Aldershot: Bishop's Stortford (a) L 6-1, Kidderminster (a) L 4-2, Bromley (h) D 1-1, Rochdale (h) W 3-1, Wealdstone (a) D 3-3

14:42 GMT

Stat

Only three teams have scored fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (32)

14:39 GMT

Stat

Halifax have failed to win their previous four home games having won the previous three.

14:36 GMT

Stat

Both teams have only won once in their last six matches and twice in their last ten.

14:35 GMT

ICYMI - Back to basics approach for Town, says Millington

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/weve-just-got-to-get-back-to-doing-the-basics-as-well-as-we-possibly-can-says-millington-ahead-of-aldershot-game-4502369

14:33 GMT

Stat

Aldershot have only failed to score in three games all season and have scored in each of their last 17 away matches.

14:32 GMT

Shots

Expecting them to be 3 at the back today, ironically, as Town might not be. Rowe and Glover the wing backs with a front three of Tolaj, Barham and Stokes. Yikes, a lot of attacking talent there

14:30 GMT

Stat

No team has conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax (31), while only Southend have conceded fewer goals at home than Town (12)

