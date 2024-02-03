FC Halifax Town v Aldershot LIVE
Scorers this season
Halifax: Alli (7) Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (3), Cooke (2), Cosgrave (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter, Stott
Aldershot; Tolaj (18), Stokes (16), Barham (14), Harries (5), Mnoga (3), Thomas (3), Glover (2), Rowe (2), Jones (2), Frost (2), Scott, Bray, Harries
Highlights from Aldershot's last game - a 3-3 draw at Wealdstone
Form guide
Halifax: Altrincham (a) W 2-1, Altrincham (h) D 0-0, Southend (a) L 3-0, Fylde (a) D 2-2, Wealdstone (a) L 2-0
Aldershot: Bishop's Stortford (a) L 6-1, Kidderminster (a) L 4-2, Bromley (h) D 1-1, Rochdale (h) W 3-1, Wealdstone (a) D 3-3
Stat
Only three teams have scored fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (32)
Stat
Halifax have failed to win their previous four home games having won the previous three.
Stat
Both teams have only won once in their last six matches and twice in their last ten.
Stat
Aldershot have only failed to score in three games all season and have scored in each of their last 17 away matches.
Shots
Expecting them to be 3 at the back today, ironically, as Town might not be. Rowe and Glover the wing backs with a front three of Tolaj, Barham and Stokes. Yikes, a lot of attacking talent there
Stat
No team has conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax (31), while only Southend have conceded fewer goals at home than Town (12)