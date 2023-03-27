Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, March 28

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Aldershot loanee Tahvon Campbell, who has previously been on loan at Halifax. Photo: Getty Images

Odds: Halifax win 23/20, draw 9/4, Aldershot win 5/2

Referee: Michael Barlow has shown 34 yellow cards and one red card in 14 National League games this season. He took charge of Halifax's 1-0 home defeat against Torquay in August and their 3-1 home defeat against Barnet last month, as well as Town's away defeats at Wrexham in October, when he awarded The Shaymen a penalty, and at Altrincham on Boxing Day. Also too charge of Aldershot's 2-1 win at Solihull in January.

In the league this season

Halifax: PL38 W11 D10 L17 F35 A45 GD-10 Pts43

Aldershot: PL39 W12 D7 L20 F54 A66 GD-12 Pts43

Last five games

Halifax: Dorking (a) D 0-0, Gateshead (a) D 0-0, Aldershot (FAT a) W 2-0, Yeovil (h) D 1-1, Chesterfield (a) L 2-0

Aldershot: Torquay (h) D 1-1, Halifax (FAT h) L 2-0, Maidenhead (a) D 1-1, Southend (a) W 2-1, Gateshead (h) L 3-2

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (10), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (6), Milli Alli (5), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Matty Warburton (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Yamen Osawe

Aldershot: Inih Effiong (17), Ryan Glover (7), Tyler Cordner (6), Tommy Willard (5), Joe Partington (3), Tyler Frost (2), Corey Jordan (2), Francis Vincent, Giles Phillips, Oli Pendlebury, Ody Alfa, De Lacy-Turner, Harry Panayiotou, Jake Hutchinson

Manager: Ross McNeilly was appointed on December 6 having spent almost five years as The Shots' academy manager. While in caretaker-charge, Aldershot won five out of the eight games, picking up four clean sheets in the process. Since his appointment on a permanent basis, they have won seven out of 22 matches.

Last season: 20th in National League

One to watch: Ex-Halifax loanee Tahvon Campbell is now on loan at Aldershot from Rochdale. 13 goals in 21 league games for Woking last season earned him a move to League Two Rochdale, but he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Spotland.

Head-to-head: Played 71, Halifax wins 23, draws 22, Aldershot wins 26

Last time they met: Goals from Milli Alli and Harvey Gilmour earned Halifax a 2-0 at Aldershot on March 11 in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (35)

The Shaymen have only won three of their 18 matches so far in 2023, excluding penalties.

Halifax have kept four clean sheets in their last six outings

Only four of Halifax's 23 home league goals this season have come in the first-half of games.

The Shaymen have only won once in their last seven home matches.

Former Halifax loanee Tahvon Campbell is currently on loan at Aldershot.

Aldershot have conceded the first goal in six of their last eight outings.

Aldershot have only won once in their last nine matches, having previously won five of their previous eight games.

Halifax are the only team Aldershot have failed to score against in their last 11 outings, while The Shots have scored in each of their last nine away matches.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Barnet

Gateshead v Dag & Red

York v Scunthorpe

Altrincham v Notts Co

Boreham W v Torquay

Maidstone v Bromley

Halifax v Aldershot

Dorking W v Southend

