Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, February 3

Kick-off: 3pm

Aldershot boss Tommy Widdrington

Referee: Andrew Miller has shown 12 yellow cards in three National League games this season. He took charge of Town's 1-0 win over Chesterfield in December 2022 as well as the 2-1 win over Oldham in October 2022.

Odds: Halifax 11/10, draw 13/5, Aldershot 2/1

In the league this season

Halifax: 10th - PL29 W10 D11 L8 F32 A31 GD1 Pts41

Aldershot: 7th - PL30 W13 D6 L11 F54 A56 GD-2 Pts45

Last five games

Halifax: Altrincham (a) W 2-1, Altrincham (h) D 0-0, Southend (a) L 3-0, Fylde (a) D 2-2, Wealdstone (a) L 2-0

Aldershot: Bishop's Stortford (a) L 6-1, Kidderminster (a) L 4-2, Bromley (h) D 1-1, Rochdale (h) W 3-1, Wealdstone (a) D 3-3

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (7) Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (3), Cooke (2), Cosgrave (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter, Stott

Aldershot; Tolaj (18), Stokes (16), Barham (14), Harries (5), Mnoga (3), Thomas (3), Glover (2), Rowe (2), Jones (2), Frost (2), Scott, Bray, Harries

Manager: Tommy Widdrington became Aldershot boss in April 2023 having previously been in charge at King's Lynn. The former Premier League player has overseen an overhaul of the Aldershot squad in the summer, with a number of his new signings helping to propel them into promotion hopefuls.

Last season: 18th in National League

One to watch: Former Swiss youth international Lorent Tolaj joined Aldershot this summer, having previously played for Brighton, Cambridge, Salford and Dundee, having started his career at FC Sion. The left-footed striker is described as an old-fashioned number nine who can play with his back to goal but also threaten in-behind.

Head-to-head: Played 73, Halifax wins 24, draws 22, Aldershot wins 27

Last time they met: Lorent Tolaj scored an added time winner as Aldershot beat Town 1-0 in November.

Match facts: No team has conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax (31), while only Southend have conceded fewer goals at home than Town (12)

Aldershot have only failed to score in three games all season and have scored in each of their last 17 away matches.

Both teams have only won once in their last six matches and twice in their last ten.

Halifax have failed to win their previous four home games having won the previous three.

Only three teams have scored fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (32)

Halifax have conceded seven goals in their last three matches having only conceded six goals in their previous eight games.

Only Chesterfield and Barnet have scored more goals in the division this season than Aldershot (54)

Only Ebbsfleet have conceded more away goals in the fifth tier this season than Aldershot (34) while no team has lost more away games than them in the division this season.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Barnet v Wealdstone

Bromley v Hartlepool United

Dorking Wanderers v AFC Fylde

Eastleigh v Chesterfield

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot Town

Kidderminster Harriers v Oxford City

Rochdale v Dagenham & Redbridge

Solihull Moors v Altrincham

Southend United v Gateshead

Woking v Boreham Wood

York City v Maidenhead United