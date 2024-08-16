Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Aldershot.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, August 17

Kick-off: 3pm

Tommy Widdrington

Referee: Garreth Rhodes showed 88 yellow cards and five red cards in 20 games last season. He was in charge for three Halifax games last season - the 2-1 home win against Kidderminster in October, the 2-0 away win at Gateshead in December and the 0-0 draw with Ebbsfleet, played at Accrington Stanley, in April.

Odds: Halifax 8/5, draw 23/10, Aldershot 13/8

In the league last season

Halifax: 7th - PL46 W19 D14 L13 F58 A50 GD8 Pts71

Aldershot: 8th - PL46 W20 D9 L17 F74 A83 GD-9 Pts 69

Pre-season results

Halifax: (all away) Hyde United - L 2-1, Mossley - W 1-0, Huddersfield Town B - L 2-1, Barnsley u23 - W 3-1, Alvechurch - D 1-1, Radcliffe - L 1-0, Scunthorpe - L 1-0, Ashton United - L 2-0, Curzon Ashton - D 0-0

Aldershot: Badshot Lea (a) W 4-3, Fleet Town (a) W 5-1, Hanworth Villa (a) W 5-0, Wingate and Finchley (a) D 2-2, Bristol City (h) L 2-0, Birmingham City (h) W 3-1, Crawley Town (h) L 2-1, Bromley (h) W 1-0

Manager: Tommy Widdrington became Aldershot boss in April 2023 having previously been in charge at King's Lynn. The former Premier League player oversaw an overhaul of the Aldershot squad before the start of last season and came within a whisker of guiding them into the play-offs after an exciting campaign.

Last season: 8th in National League

One to watch: Hady Ghandour has scored goals below National League level but had made eight appearances for Aldershot last season without finding the net. However, he scored twice in last weekend's 3-3 draw at home to Forest Green Rovers and culd help fill the void left by the summer departure of Lorent Tolaj.

Head-to-head: Played 74, Halifax wins 24, draws 22, Aldershot wins 28

Last time they met: Lorent Tolaj and Kwame Thomas cancelled out Max Wright's opener to help Andershot to a 2-1 win at The Shay in February, completing a home and away double against Halifax last season.

Match facts: If Halifax win on Saturday, they'll have won their first two matches of the season for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

Aldershot have conceded three goals in three of their last four National League games.

Eight of Halifax's starting 11 against Barnet last Saturday were aged 23 or under.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Woking v GatesheadYork v TamworthBoston Utd v Forest GreenEbbsfleet v BarnetRochdale v Dag & RedEastleigh v FyldeHalifax v AldershotHartlepool v SouthendBraintree v YeovilSutton Utd v AltrinchamWealdstone v OldhamSolihull M v Maidenhead