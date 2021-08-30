FC Halifax Town v Altrincham LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Altrincham at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 30th August 2021, 1:21 pm
Updated Monday, 30th August 2021, 1:24 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Altrincham LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 30 August, 2021, 13:16

Monday, 30 August, 2021, 13:16

Monday, 30 August, 2021, 13:14

Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League clash with Woking at The Shay. We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Next Page
Page 0 of 1