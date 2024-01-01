FC Halifax Town v Altrincham LIVE

Can't see there being many changes. Main one is whether Max Wright is fit enough to feature after coming off in the Boxing Day game. If he's not, then it's probably a toss up between Oluwabori, Cosgrave and Hoti for who comes in. Harker could as well but he's not started in a little while so whether he'd come straight back in and start I'm not sure. Other than that there really shouldn't be any changes I'd have thought. We'll see in about 5 minutes