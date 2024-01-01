FC Halifax Town v Altrincham LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Up top
I think the absence of Milli Alli is the headline grabber there. Your mind immediately leaps to whether it's to do with a possible January move doesn't it. Elsewhere, its interesting that Cooke and Oluwabori start instead of Harker and Cosgrave - the only reason being must be because of their work rate. Which would be a bit harsh on Cosgrave to be fair if so. I can certainly imagine a lot of eyebrows being raised that Oluwabori starts ahead of the two on the bench though
Alty team
Also three changes for them as well I think - Osborne, Roscoe and Linney come in
Altrincham: Ross, Banks, Baines, Cooper, Kosylo, Marriott, Osborne, Roscoe, Conn-Clarke, Newby, Linney. Subs: Brockbank, Wilson, Mooney, Angus, Gould.
Town
New year, new look team. Hoti, Oluwabori + Cappello for Alli, Wright + Galvin. Will ask about their absences. Imagine Hoti will be in the no 10 role with Cooke & Oluwabori up top. Harker & Cosgrave on the bench, along with Arthur, his 1st involvement since last day of last season
Shaymen team
Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Cappello, Hoti, Oluwabori, Cooke. Subs: Harker, Cosgrave, Wilson, Arthur, Chikukwa.
Tune
What a way to start the New Year. A bit of Acquiesce by Oasis over the loudspeakers! Turn it up!
Line up
Can't see there being many changes. Main one is whether Max Wright is fit enough to feature after coming off in the Boxing Day game. If he's not, then it's probably a toss up between Oluwabori, Cosgrave and Hoti for who comes in. Harker could as well but he's not started in a little while so whether he'd come straight back in and start I'm not sure. Other than that there really shouldn't be any changes I'd have thought. We'll see in about 5 minutes
Chris Millington's programme notes
"The next step will determine quite how successful we can be going forward. It is unnecessary for us to lose all those players as they approach their prime and to give ourselves prolonged success into League Two and possibly beyond. We have to work very hard to secure more of our players as they approach 25, 26, 27 years of age."
Chris Millington's programme notes
"We have begun to take the bold step of signing longer term contracts with these young players. This has two consequences, the first is that we can sig players younger (prolonging the development period) and allow the players to develop through the loan strategy and the second consequence is that we will benefit from having their services as they approach their prime."
Chris Millington's programme notes
"We have such an impressive track record of developing young players that our aim has to be to secure those players over a longer period so that we benefit more from that development."
Chris Millington's programme notes
"We have assessed how best to increase the impact of our budget, given our status as one of the youngest teams in the division it is clear the strategy has to have a long term vision."