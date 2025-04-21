Live

FC Halifax Town v Altrincham LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Apr 2025, 13:24 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Altrincham at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

14:54 BST

2.54pm

Teams about to come out here at The Shay, but other games to keep an eye on are Ebbsfleet v Southend, Hartlepool v Gateshead, Rochdale v Fylde, Forest Green v Tamworth and York v Oldham

14:48 BST

14:48 BST

14:46 BST

Alty

Visitors expecting to bring around 300-400 fans this afternoon I’m told

14:42 BST

Stat

But only leaders Barnet have conceded fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (40)

14:41 BST

Stat

Only bottom two Fylde and Ebbsfleet have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (48)

14:34 BST

ICYMI - "We don't lack fight," says Cooper as Town aim to close in on play-off place against Altrincham on Monday

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/we-dont-lack-fight-says-cooper-as-town-aim-to-close-in-on-play-off-place-against-altrincham-on-monday-5090861

14:30 BST

14:30 BST

Stat

Altrincham have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 away games

14:27 BST

Alty

Expecting top scorer Regan Linney to line up on the left wing this afternoon, with Bickerstaffe up top. Golden expected to play at left back.

14:24 BST

Stat

Ryan Galvin is the only Halifax player to score in the club’s last 11 hours of football.

14:18 BST

In the league this season

Halifax - 6th: PL43 W18 D13 L12 F48 A40 GD8 Pts67

Altrincham - 9th: PL43 W16 D12 L15 F63 A55 GD8 Pts60

14:14 BST

Today's ref

Ollie Yates has shown 113 yellow cards and four red cards in 25 games this season.

14:07 BST

Altrincham

Ansen, Golden, Banks, Baines, Olsen, Osborne, Marriott, Bickerstaffe, Wilson, Newby, Linney.

Subs: Jones, Crankshaw, Weaver, Reddin, Randle, Penney, Dolan.

14:02 BST

Shaymen

No Flo Hoti in the squad. He's replaced by Lewis Leigh, with Owen Bray coming onto the bench.

14:01 BST

Town team

Savin, Emmanuel, Senior, Galvin, Cooke, Jenkins, Leigh, Cappello, Pugh, Thomas, Nkrumah.

Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Sutcliffe, Bray, Tarima, Eze, Emmerson.

13:55 BST

Highlights from Altrincham's last game - a 2-1 home defeat to Rochdale

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu34-f0SL0U

13:46 BST

Alty

Town’s visitors have seen their form desert them at just the wrong time. They have just one win in their last ten, losing seven, which has put them clinging onto hopes of a play-off place with their fingertips. On the face of it, it looks like a very good time for Town to be playing them.

