FC Halifax Town v Altrincham LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Altrincham LIVE
2.54pm
Teams about to come out here at The Shay, but other games to keep an eye on are Ebbsfleet v Southend, Hartlepool v Gateshead, Rochdale v Fylde, Forest Green v Tamworth and York v Oldham
Alty
Visitors expecting to bring around 300-400 fans this afternoon I’m told
Stat
But only leaders Barnet have conceded fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (40)
Stat
Only bottom two Fylde and Ebbsfleet have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (48)
ICYMI - "We don't lack fight," says Cooper as Town aim to close in on play-off place against Altrincham on Monday
Stat
Altrincham have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 away games
Alty
Expecting top scorer Regan Linney to line up on the left wing this afternoon, with Bickerstaffe up top. Golden expected to play at left back.
Stat
Ryan Galvin is the only Halifax player to score in the club’s last 11 hours of football.
In the league this season
Halifax - 6th: PL43 W18 D13 L12 F48 A40 GD8 Pts67
Altrincham - 9th: PL43 W16 D12 L15 F63 A55 GD8 Pts60
Today's ref
Ollie Yates has shown 113 yellow cards and four red cards in 25 games this season.
Altrincham
Ansen, Golden, Banks, Baines, Olsen, Osborne, Marriott, Bickerstaffe, Wilson, Newby, Linney.
Subs: Jones, Crankshaw, Weaver, Reddin, Randle, Penney, Dolan.
Shaymen
No Flo Hoti in the squad. He's replaced by Lewis Leigh, with Owen Bray coming onto the bench.
Town team
Savin, Emmanuel, Senior, Galvin, Cooke, Jenkins, Leigh, Cappello, Pugh, Thomas, Nkrumah.
Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Sutcliffe, Bray, Tarima, Eze, Emmerson.
Highlights from Altrincham's last game - a 2-1 home defeat to Rochdale
Alty
Town’s visitors have seen their form desert them at just the wrong time. They have just one win in their last ten, losing seven, which has put them clinging onto hopes of a play-off place with their fingertips. On the face of it, it looks like a very good time for Town to be playing them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.