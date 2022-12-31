Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Altrincham.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Sunday, January 1

Kick-off: 3pm

Action from Town's Boxing Day defeat at Altrincham. Photo: Marcus Branston

Referee: Matt Corlett has shown 23 yellow cards and one red card in seven National League game this season. He sent off a Maidstone player against Altrincham in their 1-1 draw on August 6, and also officiated Altrincham's 2-2 draw at home to Yeovil on August 20. This is his first season refereeing at National League level and will be his first time in charge of an FC Halifax Town match.

Odds: Halifax win 13/10, draw 12/5, Altrincham win 17/10

In the league this season

Halifax: PL23 W9 D4 L10 F22 A29 GD-7 Pts31

Altrincham: PL24 W8 D8 L8 F35 A43 GD-8 Pts32

Last five games

Altrincham: Eastleigh (h) W 2-1, Southend (a) D 2-2, Maidstone (a) W 3-2, Curzon Ashton (h) W 1-0, Halifax (h) W 2-1

Halifax: Yeovil (a) L 1-0, Chesterfield (h) W 1-0, Dorking (h) W 3-1, Guiseley (FAT a) W 1-0, Altrincham (a) L 2-1

Scorers

Altrincham: Ryan Colclough (7), Chris Conn-Clarke (7), Marcus Dinanga (6), Elliot Newby (4), Toby Mullarkey (4), Aaron Bennett (3), Josh Lundstram (2), Elliot Osborne, Connor Jennings, Jake Cooper, Jordan Hulme, Dan Malone, Egli Kaja

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (5), Rob Harker (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton

Manager: Phil Parkinson was appointed in April 2017 and guided The Robins to two promotions in three seasons. Parkinson took Nantwich to FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016, when they lost to Halifax.

Last season: 14th in National League

One to watch: 27-year-old winger Ryan Colclough started his career at Crewe Alexandra before playing for Wigan and Scunthorpe. After scoring eight league goals in his first season at Altrincham, Colclough reached double figures last season with 11 and looks set to at least match that tally again with seven in 24 league games so far this campaign.

Head-to-head: Played 24, Altrincham wins 6, draws 7, Halifax wins 11

Last time they met: Second-half goals from Ryan Colclough and Chris Conn-Clarke saw Altrincham come back to beat Halifax 2-1 on Boxing Day after Matty Warburton had give The Shaymen a half-time lead.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (22).

Either team could end up in the play-offs if they win on Sunday and other results go their way.

Altrincham are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning their last four in a row.

Halifax have only failed to score once in their last 15 matches.

After failing to win any of their first nine league games, Altrincham have won eight of their last 15 league matches.

Halifax have won seven of their last 12 league games.

Altrincham have only lost one of their last six away games, but have only won two of 12 away league matches this season.

Halifax have won each of their last six home matches.

Altrincham have only failed to score in one of their last ten away fixtures.

Sunday's National League fixtures:

Bromley v Southend United

Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United

Eastleigh v Dorking Wanderers

FC Halifax Town v Altrincham

Maidenhead United v Wealdstone

Oldham Athletic v Notts County

Woking v Aldershot Town