Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy tie with Altrincham.

FC Halifax Town v Altrincham preview
and live on Freeview channel 276
Venue: The Shay
Date: Saturday, December 9
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: John Mulligan has shown 21 yellow cards and one red card in six National League games this season. He took charge of Town's 0-0 draw at Barnet on September 23, a game in which The Shaymen were awarded a penalty but felt Barnet should have had a player sent-off. This is his first season officiating at National League level.
In the league this season
Halifax: PL22 W8 D8 L6 F24 A21 GD3 Pts32
Altrincham: PL21 W9 D8 L4 F40 A29 GD11 Pts35
Last five games
Halifax: York (a) D 1-1, Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) W 1-0, Fylde (h) D 2-2, Aldershot (a) L 1-0
Altrincham: Oldham (a) D 2-2, Southend (h) W 2-0, Eastleigh (a) L 2-1, Rochdale (a) L 3-0, Solihull (h) W 6-1
Scorers
Halifax: Alli (5) Harker (4), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter
Altrincham: Conn-Clarke (10), Amaluzor (6), Linney (5), Angus (3), Baines (3), Newby (3), Donawa (3), Banks, Cooper, Jones, Marriott, Dackers
Manager: Phil Parkinson was appointed in April 2017 and guided The Robins to two promotions in three seasons. His successful stint at Altrincham has seen him linked with some bigger clubs and establish a reputation as one of the best managers in non-league. Parkinson took Nantwich to FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016, when they lost to Halifax, and also lost to The Shaymen in last season's semi-finals.
Last season: 17th in National League
One to watch: Attacking midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke was terrific on loan from Fleetwood last season and is now back at the club permanently. His signing was considered a coup for The Robins and that has been proven right with a strong start to the season, showing he is capable of scoring and creating goals regularly at this level.
Head-to-head: Played 26, Halifax wins 11, draws 9, Altrincham wins 6
Last time they met: Milli Alli's last-gasp equaliser cancelled out Jordan Hulme's opener in last season-s FA Trophy semi-final on April 1 before Halifax won on penalties.
Match facts: Halifax have conceded the fewest goals of any team in the National League this season (21)
Only Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (24)
Only Southend have conceded fewer home goals in the National League this season than Halifax (10)
Halifax have conceded three added time goals in their last five matches.
Altrincham have failed to win at The Shay in their last five visits and have won only once in their last 12 meetings with Halifax.
Only Gateshead, Barnet and Chesterfield have scored more goals in the National League this season than Altrincham.
