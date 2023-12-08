Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy tie with Altrincham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, December 9

Kick-off: 3pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from last season's semi-final at Moss Lane

Referee: John Mulligan has shown 21 yellow cards and one red card in six National League games this season. He took charge of Town's 0-0 draw at Barnet on September 23, a game in which The Shaymen were awarded a penalty but felt Barnet should have had a player sent-off. This is his first season officiating at National League level.

In the league this season

Halifax: PL22 W8 D8 L6 F24 A21 GD3 Pts32

Altrincham: PL21 W9 D8 L4 F40 A29 GD11 Pts35

Last five games

Halifax: York (a) D 1-1, Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) W 1-0, Fylde (h) D 2-2, Aldershot (a) L 1-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Altrincham: Oldham (a) D 2-2, Southend (h) W 2-0, Eastleigh (a) L 2-1, Rochdale (a) L 3-0, Solihull (h) W 6-1

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (5) Harker (4), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter

Altrincham: Conn-Clarke (10), Amaluzor (6), Linney (5), Angus (3), Baines (3), Newby (3), Donawa (3), Banks, Cooper, Jones, Marriott, Dackers

Manager: Phil Parkinson was appointed in April 2017 and guided The Robins to two promotions in three seasons. His successful stint at Altrincham has seen him linked with some bigger clubs and establish a reputation as one of the best managers in non-league. Parkinson took Nantwich to FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016, when they lost to Halifax, and also lost to The Shaymen in last season's semi-finals.

Last season: 17th in National League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke was terrific on loan from Fleetwood last season and is now back at the club permanently. His signing was considered a coup for The Robins and that has been proven right with a strong start to the season, showing he is capable of scoring and creating goals regularly at this level.

Head-to-head: Played 26, Halifax wins 11, draws 9, Altrincham wins 6

Last time they met: Milli Alli's last-gasp equaliser cancelled out Jordan Hulme's opener in last season-s FA Trophy semi-final on April 1 before Halifax won on penalties.

Match facts: Halifax have conceded the fewest goals of any team in the National League this season (21)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (24)

Only Southend have conceded fewer home goals in the National League this season than Halifax (10)

Halifax have conceded three added time goals in their last five matches.

Altrincham have failed to win at The Shay in their last five visits and have won only once in their last 12 meetings with Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Gateshead, Barnet and Chesterfield have scored more goals in the National League this season than Altrincham.

Saturday's FA Trophy fixtures:

Aveley v Hungerford Town

Barnet v Maidstone United

Bath City v Boreham Wood

Bromley v Slough Town

Chesterfield v Southport

Chippenham Town v Gloucester City

Chorley v Blyth Spartans

City of Liverpool v Hartlepool United

Curzon Ashton v Macclesfield

Dagenham & Redbridge v Peterborough Sports

Dorking Wanderers v Maidenhead United

Eastleigh v Aldershot Town

Ebbsfleet United v Bishop's Stortford

FC Halifax Town v Altrincham

Frome Town v Torquay United

Hendon v Weymouth

Hereford v South Park

Horsham v AFC Totton

Hythe Town v Whitehawk

Kidderminster Harriers v Stourbridge

Nantwich Town v York City

Nuneaton Borough v AFC Fylde

Oldham Athletic v Mickleover

Oxford City v Chelmsford City

Radcliffe v Redditch United

Rochdale v Gateshead

Southend United v Hampton & Richmond

Walsall Wood v Coalville Town

Wealdstone v Billericay Town

Welling United v Brackley Town