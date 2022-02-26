FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Barnet at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 1:28 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 1:30 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the action from the game as it happens, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:53

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:53

FT

That’s it!

Town win it 1-0

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:52

96

Barnet throw deep in the Town half

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:50

94

Woods caught late but the ref doesn’t even give a foul. Been poor today has the ref I have to say

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:49

93

Town win a free kick, to relieve the pressure and run the clock down some more

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:48

92

Town have a throw in front of the dugouts, not rushing over it either

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:47

Att

1,799 (77 away)

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:47

90

5 mins added

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:46

89

Cross from the left by Slew cleared by Barnet

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:43

87

Corner comes to nothing

Thomas on for Allen

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:43

87

Good block by Summerfield to divert a shot behind for a Barnet corner

