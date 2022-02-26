FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Barnet at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the action from the game as it happens, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:53
That’s it!
Town win it 1-0
Barnet throw deep in the Town half
Woods caught late but the ref doesn’t even give a foul. Been poor today has the ref I have to say
Town win a free kick, to relieve the pressure and run the clock down some more
Town have a throw in front of the dugouts, not rushing over it either
1,799 (77 away)
5 mins added
Cross from the left by Slew cleared by Barnet
Corner comes to nothing
Thomas on for Allen
Good block by Summerfield to divert a shot behind for a Barnet corner