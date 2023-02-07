News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Barnet at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
19 minutes ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE

Key Events

Show new updates

David Bosomworth’s prog notes:

“We also mutually agreed to part company with Osayamen Osawe, who has chosen to go back to Germany and as we were apparently unable to to get him on the pitch on a regular basis, it was too much of a luxury when finances are tight. We wish him well.”

David Bosomworth’s programme notes:

“Whilst these are not intended excuses, we have wrestled with unprecedented illness and injury for a large part of the season, having four or five players regularly out at a time. They aren’t excuses as we have said, but it makes it so difficult to gain fluidity and continuity from the team with all the chopping and changing. We are desperately trying to resolve the issue of a lack of goals as it is important to try and take the pressure off the defenders.”

David Bosomworth’s programme notes:

“It was a chastening scoreline to lose one nil at home to Scunthorpe and I felt greatly for the players and management when the ‘boos’ were ringing out at half-time and full-time. No-one wants to put in a below-par performance and it must be said that was off the back of five home wins and a home draw in their previous fixtures at The Shay Stadium.”

ICYMI

Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Barnet at The Shay. We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

Home
Page 1 of 1
FC Halifax TownNational League