FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Barnet at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Key Events
“We also mutually agreed to part company with Osayamen Osawe, who has chosen to go back to Germany and as we were apparently unable to to get him on the pitch on a regular basis, it was too much of a luxury when finances are tight. We wish him well.”
“Whilst these are not intended excuses, we have wrestled with unprecedented illness and injury for a large part of the season, having four or five players regularly out at a time. They aren’t excuses as we have said, but it makes it so difficult to gain fluidity and continuity from the team with all the chopping and changing. We are desperately trying to resolve the issue of a lack of goals as it is important to try and take the pressure off the defenders.”
“It was a chastening scoreline to lose one nil at home to Scunthorpe and I felt greatly for the players and management when the ‘boos’ were ringing out at half-time and full-time. No-one wants to put in a below-par performance and it must be said that was off the back of five home wins and a home draw in their previous fixtures at The Shay Stadium.”