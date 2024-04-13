FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE

Well, this is weird. For the first time in nine years, FC Halifax Town have a home game that isn’t at The Shay. They host Barnet at Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium, the first of two (possibly three) matches in a row that will be played here. Hopefully Town make it feel like home straight away with what would be a fantastic win against a very impressive Barnet team who look like they will be finishing second in the table.