FC Halifax Town v Barnet LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
“We had plan in place to play the Oldham Athletic fixture at an alternative venue on the scheduled date but when those fell through at the last minute, we were forced to postpone the game. News regarding the final rearranged fixture will be on our social media channels and the website as quickly as we are able to announce it.”
“We have invested over £10,000 to get to a real point of progress and chance to make a real change, but not reached a point from elsewhere of advancing to the green light.”
“Now is not the time to go in to debate regarding the replacement of the existing pitch and sub-structure, but rest assured over the last three years every effort has been made by the football club to get to a point of having a project proposal with significant potential external funding ready to go, but sadly we are not the only parties involved with the Shay stadium.”
“We have to simply focus on being the best that we can be, making the best of a bad job and securing whatever points we need to be involved in the end of season play-offs. We need our fans’ support more than ever to help get us over the line.”
“At a time when we are in with a chance of reaching the play-offs and playing three teams all with their own end end of season opportunities, we should be enjoying a level of revenue to help us get through to the end of the season. Instead we are facing increased costs, reduced income as inevitably fans will find the cost of travel difficult and so the gates will be down.”
“You will fully understand it is every bit as frustrating for ourselves. In addition, to the inconvenience to all concerned both outside and within the club, the financial implications are dire.”
“For any inconvenience caused by our fixture switch we can only apologise to the fans of both clubs, sponsors, staff and all the regular agencies involved in staging our games.”
“Let’s start by addressing the elephant in the room as we’re unfortunately not playing the game at The Shay stadium this afternoon. After what has been the wettest winter and spring for some time with February seeing the worst rainfall in over 100 years, the toll of seemingly constant rainfall and two codes of sport being played has caught up with the playing surface.”
Thoughts
Well, this is weird. For the first time in nine years, FC Halifax Town have a home game that isn’t at The Shay. They host Barnet at Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium, the first of two (possibly three) matches in a row that will be played here. Hopefully Town make it feel like home straight away with what would be a fantastic win against a very impressive Barnet team who look like they will be finishing second in the table.