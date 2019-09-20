FC Halifax Town v Barnet preview

FC Halifax Town could return to the top of the National League on Saturday if they beat Barnet at The Shay and Woking and Bromley fail to win.

The Shaymen have lost their last two games against Yeovil and Notts County but have won seven of their 11 games so far under Pete Wild.

They sit two points off top spot and three points ahead of fifth-placed Barnet, who extended their unbeaten run to six games thanks to a 2-0 win over Aldershot on Tuesday night.

Darren Currie’s side have the best defensive record in the division, and are yet to lose away from home this season.

They have only lost once this season, 1-0 at home to Dover, and that was the only match so far in which they have failed to score.

Midfielder Simeon Akinola is Barnet’s top scorer with four goals in 10 games. Striker Alfie Pavey made his debut in the win over Aldershot having joined from Dover earlier in the week.

Saturday’s game is expected to be too soon for Town captain Matty Brown, but he could be back at some point next week, according to manager Pete Wild, who hopes to have midfielder Niall Maher back the week after.

Striker Dayle Southwell could be in contention for a return to the first-team after playing 60 minutes in a practice game in midweek. He has not played for Town since the 1-0 win at Maidstone in February.

Halifax beat Barnet 3-0 at The Shay last season with goals from Devante Rodney, Manny Duku and James Ferry.

Barnet’s last win at The Shay came in August 2004 when they beat Halifax 3-2 thanks to goals from Liam Hatch, Giuliano Grazioli and Steve Haslam’s own goal.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Wrexham

Boreham Wood v Stockport County

Bromley v Notts County

Chorley v Woking

Ebbsfleet United v Barrow

FC Halifax Town v Barnet

Hartlepool United v Dover Athletic

Maidenhead United v Harrogate Town

Solihull Moors v Yeovil Town

Sutton United v Chesterfield

Torquay United v Dagenham & Redbridge

AFC Fylde v Eastleigh