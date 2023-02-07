Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Barnet.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Action from Barnet v Halifax earlier this season. Photo: Marcus Branston

Referee: Michael Barlow has shown 27 yellow cards and one red card in 10 National League games this season. Barlow took charge of Halifax's 1-0 home defeat to Torquay on August 13, Town's 3-1 defeat at Wrexham on October 25, awarding Halifax a penalty, and The Shaymen's 2-1 loss at Altrincham on Boing Day. Also officiated Barnet's 2-0 win at Oldham on November 12.

Odds: Halifax 13/10, draw 23/10, Barnet win 9/5

In the league this season

Halifax: PL28 W10 D5 L13 F25 A34 GD-9 Pts35

Barnet: PL27 W15 D5 L7 F52 A42 GD10 Pts50

Last five games

Halifax: Torquay (a) L 1-0, Scunthorpe (h) L 1-0, Notts County (a) L 1-0, Harrow Borough (FAT a) D 2-2 (won 6-5 on penalties), Oldham (a) W 1-0

Barnet: Gateshead (h) D 1-1, Solihull (FAT a) W 2-0, Chesterfield (h) W 3-0, Eastleigh (a) W 2-0, Scunthorpe (a) W 3-1

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (9), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (5), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Milli Alli, Yamen Osawe

Barnet: Nicke Kabamba (16), Harry Pritchard (9), Ryan De Havilland (7), Idris Kanu (6), Ben Wynter (5), Dale Gorman (4), Sean Shields (3), Ephron Mason-Clark (2), Marvin Armstrong (2), Danny Collinge, Rob Hall, David Moyo, Jerome Okimo, Dominic Revan, Daniel Powell

Manager: Former Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan took over from previous boss Harry Kewell early on last season having been head of football at The Hive.

Last season: 18th in National League

One to watch: Only Paul Mullin and Macaulay Langstaff have scored more goals in the fifth tier this season than Barnet's top scorer Nicke Kabamba. The former Portsmouth, Hartlepool and Northampton forward has six goals in his last six games for The Bees, and scored against Town in the reverse game earlier this season.

Head-to-head: Played 29, Halifax wins 9, draws 8, Barnet wins 12

Last time they met: Ephron Mason-Clark and Nicke Kabamba scored as Barnet beat Halifax 2-0 on the opening day of the season, with Jamie Stott sent-off for Town on his debut.

Match facts: Halifax are the joint-lowest scorers in the National League this season (25)

Only Wrexham and Notts County have scored more goals in the division this season than Barnet (52)

Only Boreham Wood have scored fewer National League goals this season than Halifax (15)

Barnet have only lost once in their last 15 games in all competitions, and haven't lost in the league since being beaten by Southend on November 1

Barnet have only failed to score once in their 16 away games this season.

Barnet's last away league defeat was at Wrexham on October 8 - they have won five of their six away league games since then

Barnet have only lost one of their last nine away games, winning seven of them

Barnet have scored in each of their last nine matches and have only failed to score once in their last 15 matches

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Chesterfield v Woking

FC Halifax Town v Barnet

Maidenhead United v Southend United

Oldham Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge