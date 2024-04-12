Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Barnet.

FC Halifax Town v Barnet preview
Venue: Wham Stadium
Date: Saturday, April 13
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Michael Barlow has shown 53 yellow cards and five red cards in 16 games this season. He was in charge for Town's 2-0 win over Bromley on the opening day of the campaign.
Odds: Halifax 7/4, draw 5/2, Barnet 5/4
In the league this season
Halifax: PL42 W18 D12 L12 F53 A46 GD7 Pts66
Barnet: PL44 W24 D8 L12 F85 A59 GD26 Pts80
Last five games
Halifax: Oxford City (a) W 2-0, Chesterfield (h) W 4-2, Hartlepool (a) L 1-0, York (h) D 1-1, Kidderminster (a) W 2-0
Barnet: Dorking (h) W 6-0, Solihull (a) D 2-2, Oxford City (h) W 3-1, Maidenhead (a) D 2-2, Bromley (h) D 1-1
Scorers
Halifax: Alli (7), Harker (7), Wright (6), Hoti (5), Summerfield (4), Senior (4), Oluwabori (4), Cosgrave (4), Cooke (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott, George
Barnet: Kabamba (31), Stead (14), Pritchard (10), Collinge (7), Brunt (7), Kanu (6), O'Donkor (6), Hall-Johnson (4), Gorman (4), Hartigan (3), Oluwo (3), Armstrong (2), Hooper (2), Okimo, Thompson,
Manager: Former Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan took over from previous boss Harry Kewell early on last season having been head of football at The Hive and has done an impressive job. He guided The Bees to the play-offs last season before losing to Boreham Wood.
Last season: 5th in National League
One to watch: Former Portsmouth, Hartlepool and Northampton forward Nicke Kabamba has been a huge part of Barnet's success over the last 12 months or so, scoring 19 goals last season, including scoring home and away against Halifax and is proving one of the division's leading marksmen this season too. He has five goals in his last five games.
Head-to-head: Played 31, Halifax wins 9, draws 9, Barnet wins 13
Last time they met: Town became the first team to take a point away from The Hive this season as they earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Barnet in September.
Match facts: Halifax have scored in eight of their last nine home games.
Only Chesterfield and Gateshead have scored more goals away from home in the fifth tier this season than Barnet (39)
Halifax have only kept a clean sheet in one of their last nine home outings.
Only Will Grigg and Paul McCallum have scored more goals in the National League this season than Barnet's Nicke Kabamba (24)
Barnet have only won once in their last six away games, failing to score in three of them.
The Bees have only kept one clean sheet in their last 12 away matches.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Bromley v Solihull M
York v Woking
Ebbsfleet v Altrincham
Maidenhead v Gateshead
Rochdale v Dorking W
Kidderminster v Eastleigh
Halifax v Barnet
Hartlepool v Dag & Red
Oxford C v Oldham
Fylde v Southend
Wealdstone v Chesterfield
Aldershot v Boreham W
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.