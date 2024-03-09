Live

FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boreham Wood at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Mar 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 14:55 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood LIVE

15:01 GMT

15:01 GMT

14:59 GMT

2.59pm

Here come the teams

14:51 GMT

Head-to-head

Played 15, Halifax wins 3, draws 5, Boreham Wood wins 7

14:50 GMT

Stat

Only Ebbsfleet and Oxford City have conceded more away goals in the fifth tier than Boreham Wood this season (34)

14:50 GMT

14:46 GMT

Last time they met

Second-half goals from Kwesi Appiah and Jamal Fyfield earned Boreham Wood a 2-0 win in the second game of the season.

14:42 GMT

Stat

Only Wealdstone and Oxford City have won fewer away games in the National League this season than Boreham Wood (4)

14:40 GMT

14:37 GMT

Form guide

Halifax: Dorking (a) W 3-1, Maidenhead (h) W 2-1, Woking (h) W 3-1, Dag & Red (a) W 1-0, Bromley (a) L 2-0

Boreham Wood: Maidenhead (h) W 1-0, Oldham (a) L 2-1, Hartlepool (a) L 3-1, Fylde (h) W 4-0, Gateshead (h) D 1-1

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownBoreham WoodNational League