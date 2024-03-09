FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood LIVE
Head-to-head
Played 15, Halifax wins 3, draws 5, Boreham Wood wins 7
Stat
Only Ebbsfleet and Oxford City have conceded more away goals in the fifth tier than Boreham Wood this season (34)
Last time they met
Second-half goals from Kwesi Appiah and Jamal Fyfield earned Boreham Wood a 2-0 win in the second game of the season.
Stat
Only Wealdstone and Oxford City have won fewer away games in the National League this season than Boreham Wood (4)
Form guide
Halifax: Dorking (a) W 3-1, Maidenhead (h) W 2-1, Woking (h) W 3-1, Dag & Red (a) W 1-0, Bromley (a) L 2-0
Boreham Wood: Maidenhead (h) W 1-0, Oldham (a) L 2-1, Hartlepool (a) L 3-1, Fylde (h) W 4-0, Gateshead (h) D 1-1