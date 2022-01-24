FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, January 25

Kick-off: 7.45pm

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Luke Garrard manager of Boreham Wood during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Boreham Wood and AFC Wimbledon at Meadow Park on January 08, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Referee: Thomas Parsons has shown 27 yellow cards and four red cards in eight National League games this season. Took charge of Halifax’s 1-0 defeat at Yeovil in September, when he awarded the hosts a penalty. Also took charge of Boreham Wood’s 1-0 home win over Aldershot in August.

Odds: Halifax win 23/20, draw 23/10, Boreham Wood win 12/5

Season so far

Halifax: P29, W18, D6, L5, F50, A28

Boreham Wood: P26, W18, D6, L2, F42, A16

Last five games

Halifax: Grimsby (a) D 1-1, Eastleigh (h) W 4-0, Grimsby (h) W 1-0, Alfreton (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Maidenhead (a) L 1-0

Boreham Wood: Barnet (h) D 0-0, AFC Wimbledon (FAC h) W 2-0, Wealdstone (h) W 1-0, Maidstone (FAT h) D 1-1 (Boreham Wood won 5-4 on penalties), Weymouth (h) D 1-1

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (13), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (7), Kian Spence (4), Jack Vale (3), Tom Bradbury (3), Kieran Green (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen

Boreham Wood: Scott Boden (9), Tyrone Marsh (9), Josh Rees (7), Jamal Fyfield (3), Kane Smith (3), Jacob Mendy (2), Will Evans (2), Gus Mafuta (2), Adrian Clifton (2), Danilo Orsi, Frankie Raymond

Manager: Luke Garrard. Has been in charge since 2015, and has guided the club to the National League play-off final, and the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup.

Last season: 14th in National League

One to watch: 28-year-old striker Tyrone Marsh is in his second spell at Boreham Wood, his 15 goals during the 2019-20 season earning him a move to League Two Stevenage, but he returned to The Wood in Febuary last year. Has five goals in his last six games.

Match facts: Boreham Wood are unbeaten in their last 14 games - their last defeat was at Chesterfield on October 23.

No other club in the National League has conceded fewer away goals this season than The Wood (9).

No other team in the National League has won as many home games this season as Halifax (9).

No other club in the fifth tier has more wins in the league this season than Halifax (14).

No team in the National League has fewer defeats than Boreham Wood (2).

Only Dagenham and Redbridge and Bromley have scored more home goals in the National League than Halifax (23).

The Shaymen haven’t conceded a goal at home in four-and-a-half hours of football.

The game will be screened live on BT Sport.

Last time they met: Goals from Billy Waters and Tom Bradbury earned Town a 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood in September.

Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay v Solihull M

Dover v Eastleigh

Wrexham v Grimsby

Bromley v Woking

Aldershot v Southend

Halifax v Boreham W

Stockport v Maidenhead

King’s Lynn v Altrincham

Wealdstone v Notts Co