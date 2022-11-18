Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boreham Wood.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, November 19

Kick-off: 3pm

Tyrone Marsh. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Referee: Lewis Smith has shown 25 yellow cards but no red cards in seven National League games this season. He took charge of Halifax's 2-0 win at Scunthorpe on August 29. In Boreham Wood's 2-1 defeat at Chesterfield last season, Smith awarded a penalty to the home side and sent-off a Boreham Wood player.

Odds: Halifax win 9/5, draw 11/5, Boreham Wood win 7/5

In the league this season:

Halifax: PL18 W6 D4 L8 F16 A25 GD-9 Pts22

Boreham Wood: PL18 W7 D7 L4 F23 A18 GD5 Pts28

Last five games

Halifax: Wrexham (a) L 3-1, Oldham (h) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (FAC a) L 2-1, Solihull Moors (a) W 1-0, Bromley (a) D 1-1

Boreham Wood: Dagenham and Redbridge (a) D 1-1, Chesterfield (a) L 2-0, Eastleigh (FAC h) W 3-1, York City (h) D 1-1, Woking (h) L 1-0

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (4), Rob Harker (2), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Boreham Wood: Lee Ndlovu (6), Tyrone Marsh (5), Danny Elliott (3), Zak Brunt (3), George Broadbent (3), George Williams (2), Josh Rees (2), Jamal Fyfield (2), Jack Payne, Danny Newton, Cameron Coxe

Manager: Luke Garrard has been in charge of the club since 2015, and has guided them to the National League play-off final, and the fourth round of last season’s FA Cup, a run which included winning against then-Championship side Bournemouth.

Last season: 9th in National League

One to watch: Forward Tyrone Marsh is in his second spell at Boreham Wood. His 15 goals during the 2019-20 season earned him a move to League Two Stevenage, but he returned to The Wood in February last year, and was a pivotal figure in their excellent FA Cup run last season. He has five league goals to his name this season.

Head to head: Played 12, Halifax wins 2, draws 4, Boreham Wood wins 6

Last time they met: Josh Rees netted the winner at The Shay as Boreham Wood won 1-0 back in January.

Match facts: Only leaders Notts County have won more National League away games this season than Boreham Wood (5), while no team has lost fewer away league games (1).

No team in the National League has scored fewer home goals so far this season than Halifax (8), or fewer goals overall in the fifth tier (16).

No team in the division has conceded fewer away league goals so far this season than Boreham Wood (7).

Halifax have won four of their last five home matches.

The Shaymen have scored in each of their last nine games in all competitions.

Six of Boreham Wood and Halifax's last eight league goals have come in the second-half of games.

Boreham Wood are without a win in their last five league games, and have won only once in their last seven league outings.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Altrincham

Wrexham v Aldershot

Gateshead v Southend

Notts Co v Yeovil

Barnet v Torquay

York v Wealdstone

Maidstone v Oldham

Maidenhead v Eastleigh

Chesterfield v Solihull M

Halifax v Boreham W

Dorking W v Bromley