FC Halifax Town v Boston United LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Boston United LIVE
Halifax 1-0 Boston
Town get the win. Just, but it wasn’t pretty.
Another long throw cleared by Town
Big chance for Mills, straight at Johnson from a long throw
Another long throw into the Town box cleared before a high ball is claimed by Johnson
4 mins added
Town give it away a couple of times in midfield, just need to keep their composure
Corner drops to Hazel inside the box but his volley was always going over the bar
Boston corner
Galvin’s pass finds Cooke, whose cross finds Emmerson but he skews his shot
Marriott on for Ward
Corner comes to nothing, despite the Boston keeper flapping at it
Cross by Galvin cleared behind for a Town corner
Town edging towards full time here, bit by bit, minute by minute. But it’s not been pretty
Smith fires off target from the corner
Jenkins on for Thomas
Town corner
Town get a free kick for a foul on Wright about 35 yds out
Town want a penalty as Wright is pushed over trying to close down the keeper, nothing given
Ball drops to Haze in the box but his shot is blocked by Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.