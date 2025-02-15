Live

FC Halifax Town v Boston United LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Feb 2025, 13:27 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boston United at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:57 BST

FT

Halifax 1-0 Boston

Town get the win. Just, but it wasn’t pretty.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:56 BST

94

Another long throw cleared by Town

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:55 BST

93

Big chance for Mills, straight at Johnson from a long throw

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:54 BST

92

Another long throw into the Town box cleared before a high ball is claimed by Johnson

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:53 BST

90

4 mins added

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:52 BST

90

Town give it away a couple of times in midfield, just need to keep their composure

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:51 BST

88

Corner drops to Hazel inside the box but his volley was always going over the bar

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:50 BST

88

Boston corner

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:50 BST

87

Galvin’s pass finds Cooke, whose cross finds Emmerson but he skews his shot

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:48 BST

86

Marriott on for Ward

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:48 BST

85

Corner comes to nothing, despite the Boston keeper flapping at it

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:47 BST

85

Cross by Galvin cleared behind for a Town corner

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:45 BST

82

Town edging towards full time here, bit by bit, minute by minute. But it’s not been pretty

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:43 BST

81

Smith fires off target from the corner

Jenkins on for Thomas

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:42 BST

80

Town corner

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:42 BST

79

Town get a free kick for a foul on Wright about 35 yds out

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:41 BST

79

Town want a penalty as Wright is pushed over trying to close down the keeper, nothing given

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:41 BST

78

Ball drops to Haze in the box but his shot is blocked by Smith

