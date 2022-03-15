FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Bromley at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 6:02 pm
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned for all the updates from the match, plus we'll have an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

ICYMI - FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview

FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Bromley.

Stat

Only leaders Stockport County have won more National League games this season than Halifax (18).

Form guide

Last 5 games

Halifax: Notts County (FAT h) L 2-1, Notts County (a) D 1-1, Barnet (h) W 1-0, Weymouth (a) W 2-0, Dover (h) W 2-1

Bromley: Tonbridge (FAT a) D 1-1 (Bromley won 3-2 on penalties), Stockport (h) L 3-1, Weymouth (a) D 2-2, Torquay (a) D 2-2, Solihull (FAT h) W 3-1

ICYMI - Pete Wild’s thoughts on tonight’s game

FC Halifax Town: "We're going to have to play better out of possession," says Wild on Bromley game

Town boss Pete Wild says his side will need to be better out of possession when they host promotion rivals Bromley on Tuesday night.

Tonight’s ref

Jacob Miles has shown 33 yellow cards and two red cards in 14 National League games so far this season. He took charge of Town’s 7-4 FA Cup win over Maidenhead and the league win over King’s Lynn at The Shay earlier this season.

