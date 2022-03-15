FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Bromley at The Shay.
Stay tuned for all the updates from the match, plus we'll have an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 19:31
FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview
FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Bromley.
Only leaders Stockport County have won more National League games this season than Halifax (18).
Form guide
Last 5 games
Halifax: Notts County (FAT h) L 2-1, Notts County (a) D 1-1, Barnet (h) W 1-0, Weymouth (a) W 2-0, Dover (h) W 2-1
Bromley: Tonbridge (FAT a) D 1-1 (Bromley won 3-2 on penalties), Stockport (h) L 3-1, Weymouth (a) D 2-2, Torquay (a) D 2-2, Solihull (FAT h) W 3-1
ICYMI - Pete Wild’s thoughts on tonight’s game
FC Halifax Town: "We're going to have to play better out of possession," says Wild on Bromley game
Town boss Pete Wild says his side will need to be better out of possession when they host promotion rivals Bromley on Tuesday night.
Tonight’s ref
Jacob Miles has shown 33 yellow cards and two red cards in 14 National League games so far this season. He took charge of Town’s 7-4 FA Cup win over Maidenhead and the league win over King’s Lynn at The Shay earlier this season.