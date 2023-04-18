News you can trust since 1853
Live

FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Bromley at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:46 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE

Show new updates
20:12 BST

26

Chipped cross by Whitely from the left over the head of his team mate in the middle and out for a goal kick

20:11 BST

25

Good teancity by Gilmour on halfway to win Town a free kick

20:11 BST

25

Bromley boss Andy Woodman said Town would have one eye on Wembley. Don’t think so.

20:09 BST

23

Shot off target by Gilmour 25 yds out. Bromley a distant second best so far

20:07 BST

21

2 in 2 for Harker, who justifies his start

20:07 BST

20

Cracking cross by Capello from the left nodded in by Harker at the near post. Fully deserved, Town have been really good so far

20:06 BST

20

GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNN!

1-0!

20:04 BST

18

Town are playing some really nice stuff, popping the ball about really well

20:03 BST

16

Corner cleared before its recycled and Warburton has a shot blocked from a tight angle

20:02 BST

16

Corner to Town

