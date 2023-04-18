FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Bromley at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Chipped cross by Whitely from the left over the head of his team mate in the middle and out for a goal kick
Good teancity by Gilmour on halfway to win Town a free kick
Bromley boss Andy Woodman said Town would have one eye on Wembley. Don’t think so.
Shot off target by Gilmour 25 yds out. Bromley a distant second best so far
2 in 2 for Harker, who justifies his start
Cracking cross by Capello from the left nodded in by Harker at the near post. Fully deserved, Town have been really good so far
GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNN!
1-0!
Town are playing some really nice stuff, popping the ball about really well
Corner cleared before its recycled and Warburton has a shot blocked from a tight angle
Corner to Town