FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Bromley at The Shay on the opening day of the new season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game, plus an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
2.57pm
The teams are out at The Shay. Halifax led by new captain Sam Johnson.
Stat
Halifax ended last season unbeaten in ten games, winning six.
Last time they met
Michael Cheek cancelled out Rob Harker’s opener as the teams drew 1-1 at The Shay in April.
Head-to-head
Played 14, Halifax wins 4, draws 6, Bromley wins 4
