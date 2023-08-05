News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Bromley at The Shay on the opening day of the new season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen from the game, plus an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Bromley LIVE

Show new updates
14:58 BST

14:57 BST

2.57pm

The teams are out at The Shay. Halifax led by new captain Sam Johnson.

14:54 BST

14:53 BST

Stat

Halifax ended last season unbeaten in ten games, winning six.

14:51 BST

ICYMI - Already had 250 entries for our competition. Your chance to win some fantastic prizes

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/your-chance-to-win-some-fantastic-prizes-with-our-fc-halifax-town-competition-4235292

14:51 BST

14:50 BST

14:48 BST

Last time they met

Michael Cheek cancelled out Rob Harker’s opener as the teams drew 1-1 at The Shay in April.

14:47 BST

Head-to-head

Played 14, Halifax wins 4, draws 6, Bromley wins 4

14:46 BST

