FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview

Fourth plays fifth in the National League on Saturday when FC Halifax Town host Bromley.

The Shaymen have won five of their last seven games, while Bromley have lost their last three - at home to Barnet and away to Barrow and Notts County - and six of their last eight.

Only three sides have won more home games in the division than Pete Wild's men, although only Yeovil and Barrow have scored more goals in the fifth tier than Bromley.

Town have scored 10 goals in their last three games, while Bromley have lost their last four away games, only scoring once.

Wild has confirmed Jeff King will now miss two league games through suspension, with Michael Duckworth expected to replace him at right wing-back, and said defender Matty Brown's ongoing ankle injury, which has kept him out of the last two games, will be assessed ahead of Bromley's visit.

Defender Michael Chambers has played in Bromley's last two games since signing for them from Wrexham, but have had to cope with the loss of striker Recco Hackett-Fairchild recently, who joined League One side Portsmouth on January 6.

Michael Cheek is Bromley's top scorer with 13 league goals. He has netted four times in his last seven appearances and scored twice against The Shaymen last season in their 4-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet, and scored a hat-trick at The Shay in Braintree's 6-3 win there in November 2015.

Halifax forward Tobi Sho-Silva spent the 2016-17 season with Bromley and scored 11 times for the Ravens that season.

Halifax could go above Yeovil into third place if they win and Yeovil lose or draw at home to Chorley. But Bromley will go above Halifax if they win at The Shay.

Bromley thrashed Halifax 5-0 in the return fixture earlier this season, while the meeting between the sides at The Shay last season (pictured) finished 2-2, with Josh Staunton and Devante Rodney finding the net for Town.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Wrexham v Dag & Red

Barnet v Hartlepool

Yeovil v Chorley

Aldershot v Harrogate

Ebbsfleet v Sutton Utd

Barrow v Torquay

Eastleigh v Woking

Halifax v Bromley

Stockport v Dover

Fylde v Boreham W

Solihull M v Maidenhead

Notts Co v Chesterfield