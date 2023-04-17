Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Bromley

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Action from Halifax's 1-1 draw at Bromley earlier this season

Referee: Scott Jackson has shown 44 yellow cards and two red cards in the 14 league games he has taken charge of this season. He officiated Town's 2-0 home win over Gateshead in September, sending off a Gateshead player.

Odds: Halifax win 8/5, draw 12/5, Bromley win 7/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the league this season

Halifax: PL42 W15 D10 L17 F46 A46 GD0 Pts55

Bromley: PL43 W17 D15 L11 F64 A51 GD13 Pts66

Last five games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Aldershot (h) W 2-0, Altrincham (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Wrexham (h) W 3-1, York (a) W 3-0, Maidstone (h) W 3-0

Bromley: Maidstone (a) W 3-2, Solihull (h) W 4-0, Barnet (a) D 1-1, Boreham Wood (h) D 1-1, Gateshead (a) W 3-0

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (14), Milli Alli (11), Rob Harker (7), Jamie Cooke (6), Harvey Gilmour (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Matty Warburton (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Yamen Osawe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bromley: Michael Cheek (14), Adam Marriott (10), Louis Dennis (9), Omar Sowunmi (8), Corey Whitely (6), Jude Arthurs (3), Besart Topalloj (2), Reece Hannam (2), Harry Forster (2), George Alexander, Mitchel Bergkamp, Ayodeji Elerewe, Charles Clayden, Charley Kendall, Ben Krauhaus, Callum Reynolds, Byron Webster, Ryan Stirk

Manager: Andy Woodman left his role as head of goalkeeping at Arsenal to replace Neil Smith at Bromley in March 2021, and guided them into the play-offs with a seventh-placed finish, before losing to eventual winners Hartlepool. He turned down an offer to manage League One side Gillingham last season.

Last season: 10th in National League

One to watch: Top-scorer Michael Cheek might not be hitting the net with the frequency of recent season but remains a significant goalscoring threat at National League level. He has 14 league goals this term, including four in his last four, after 17 goals last season and 23 the season before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head-to-head: Played 13, Halifax wins 4, draws 5, Bromley wins 4

Last time they met: Jamie Cooke cancelled out Michael Cheek's opener as the teams drew 1-1 at Hayes Lane back in November.

Match facts: Only four teams have conceded fewer home goals in the National League this season than Halifax (21).

Halifax have only lost once in their last 11 games and have only lost once in their last seven home matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bromley have won four of their last six games and have kept a clean sheet in three of their last six away matches.

Bromley have only lost once in their last nine away games.

Halifax have scored three goals in consecutive games for the first time since December 2020.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham v Yeovil

Gateshead v Dorking W

Barnet v Solihull M

Altrincham v Dag & Red

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oldham v Southend

Chesterfield v Torquay

Halifax v Bromley